Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Exchanges Heated Tweets With President Donald Trump

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:41s - Published
The latest on the coronavirus in Maryland.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urges Trump to concede as he calls for a less divisive GOP

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday urged his fellow Republicans to reject the extremes of his party...
Upworthy - Published

GOP Gov. Hogan Rips Trump for 'Ridiculous Challenges' to Election Results

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, lashed out at President Donald Trump on Friday for his...
Newsmax - Published

Hogan Bats Back Trump Criticism: 'Stop Golfing And Concede'

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday fired back at President Donald Trump's criticism of how his state...
Newsmax - Published


Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Will Not Cover 300K Maryland Healthcare Workers, Gov. Hogan Says [Video]

Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Will Not Cover 300K Maryland Healthcare Workers, Gov. Hogan Says

Sticking with the recommendations from the CDC, Gov. Larry Hogan said when a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, certain essential healthcare workers will be the first to get it.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:38Published
One-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Marylander To Die From COVID-19 [Video]

One-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Marylander To Die From COVID-19

A one-year-old boy from Maryland has died from COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday afternoon. He's the youngest victim of the pandemic in the state.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:00Published
Gov. Larry Hogan Gives Update On COVID-19 In Maryland (Dec. 1, 2020) [Video]

Gov. Larry Hogan Gives Update On COVID-19 In Maryland (Dec. 1, 2020)

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 34:14Published