Watch: Taapsee Pannu spotted on sets of Rashmi Rocket, film to release in 2021

Taapsee Pannu was spotted on the sets of her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket.

The actor, who plays an athlete, has been training hard for the film.

Taapsee had recently shared a new bunch of photos from her training session.

The photos showed Taapsee on track, in a training session with her trainer.

She was seen in black top and white shorts, working on her body and strength.

In the film, Taapsee plays the character of a Gujarati girl named Rashmi.

The girl, in the film, runs so fast that the villagers dub her as Rashmi Rocket.

The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and has Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Priyanshu Painyuli playing Taapsee's husband.

Directed by Akarsh Khuranna, Rashmi Rocket is set to release in 2021.