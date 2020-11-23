Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Watch: Taapsee Pannu spotted on sets of Rashmi Rocket, film to release in 2021

Taapsee Pannu was spotted on the sets of her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket.

The actor, who plays an athlete, has been training hard for the film.

Taapsee had recently shared a new bunch of photos from her training session.

The photos showed Taapsee on track, in a training session with her trainer.

She was seen in black top and white shorts, working on her body and strength.

In the film, Taapsee plays the character of a Gujarati girl named Rashmi.

The girl, in the film, runs so fast that the villagers dub her as Rashmi Rocket.

The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and has Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Priyanshu Painyuli playing Taapsee's husband.

Directed by Akarsh Khuranna, Rashmi Rocket is set to release in 2021.


From Rakul to Tiger, B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai [Video]

From Rakul to Tiger, B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Paparazzi spotted Bollywood celebs in different locations of Mumbai on November 24. Action hunk Tiger Shroff was spotted outside a gym in Juhu area. Tiger will be seen in his upcoming post pandemic action flick 'Ganapath' for which he shared his emotions as "special". Rakul Preet was spotted with her family at an airport. She came back from a family vacation in Maldives. The actress often shared pictures and videos from the Island country to give her fans a sneak peek into the fun times. Malaika Arora was also clicked by paparazzi at Yauatcha Restaurant, Bandra Kurla Complex. Daisy Shah also spotted in Bandra. Taapsee Pannu was clicked by photographers at a salon in Juhu. She will be seen in her upcoming flick 'Rashmi Rocket' Bhumi Pednekar was also snapped in Versova.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Daily Punch - Priyanshu Painyuli is all set to tie the knot today with Vandana Joshi in Dehradun.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:33Published

