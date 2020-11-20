How Impressive was Taysom Hill in 24-9 Win Over the Falcons?

Taysom Hill to Reportedly Start at QB Against Falcons Instead of Jameis WinstonHill will reportedly make his first career NFL start at quarterback with the Saints on Sunday.
Report: Taysom Hill to start at QB for the Saints SundayThe New Orleans Saints haven’t made it official yet, but reports are out saying Taysom Hill will be the starting quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons.
Colin Cowherd on Saints decision to start Taysom Hill at QB over Jameis Winston | THE HERDColin Cowherd decides if he trusts the New Orleans Saints' decision to start Taysom Hill over Jameis Winston on their Sunday game against the Atlanta Falcons.