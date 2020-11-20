Global  
 

How Impressive was Taysom Hill in 24-9 Win Over the Falcons?

Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 02:04s - Published
How Impressive was Taysom Hill in 24-9 Win Over the Falcons?
As it turns out, Sean Payton may know what he's doing after all.

