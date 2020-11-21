COVID-19: 'Stubble burning made situation worse in Delhi,' says Satyendar Jain

Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on November 23 blamed stubble burning for Delhi's situation on COVID-19.

He said, "Stubble burning has made the situation worse and has contributed to increased COVID-19 deaths in Delhi.

Now when the pollution level has reduced, its impact will be seen in the next 2-3 weeks."