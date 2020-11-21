COVID-19: 'Stubble burning made situation worse in Delhi,' says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain distributed face masks in Delhi’s Shakur Basti. Jain visited his assembly constituency on November 22. The Delhi health minister was seen distributing free masks in a market area. Jain said they were making people aware about the importance of wearing masks in public places. Delhi government had hiked fine for not wearing masks in public places from Rs 500 to Rs 2000. Delhi recorded 6,746 fresh covid-19 cases on November 22. The active cases tally stood at 40,212 as compared to 39,741 on November 21. Watch the full video for more details.
Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), SS Deswal said that capacity of beds will increase up to 3,000 at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur. ITBP DG SS Deswal said, "We will expand the operational capacity of beds from 2,000 to 3,000, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Delhi-NCR. These added beds will also include oxygen supply facility. There are nearly 550 patients admitted and patients admitted here are those who can't afford private and high-end hospitals."
Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain November 22 informed that government have increased the number of beds in hospitals and ICU beds also increased by 400. "We have increased the number of beds in..