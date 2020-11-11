|
Fans to be allowed to return to stadiums
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Fans to be allowed to return to stadiums
Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says fans will be allowed to return to stadiums when England's national lockdown ends on December 2.
