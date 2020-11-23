Global  
 

Football fans return explained

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:04s - Published
Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson explains how the Tier system will work with regards to the return of fans to football stadiums.


Johnson set to outline plan for stadium return as Villa fans wait

Johnson set to outline plan for stadium return as Villa fans wait Supporters of Villa, and indeed all other football fans in England, have been offered fresh hope that...
Sutton Coldfield Observer - Published Also reported by •East Lindsey Target


Scottish football bodies seek 'urgent talks' with government over fans' return

Scotland's football authorities will seek "urgent talks" with government over getting fans back to...
BBC News - Published

SPFL requests meeting with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over fans' return

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says football cannot be treated "in isolation" amid the SPFL's renewed...
BBC Sport - Published


Sturgeon responds to SPFL request

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says football cannot be treated 'in isolation', as she responded to Scottish football chiefs' request for an emergency meeting with..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published
Jose: Fans return will bring happiness

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho hopes limited fans returning to stadiums is another step closer to normality.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published
Fans 'will have to obey the rules' in stadium return

The Premier League is finalising protocols for supporters to watch games in stadia, as Kaveh Solhekol reports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:49Published