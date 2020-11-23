Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden To Nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Biden To Nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State

Biden To Nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State

Biden To Nominate Antony Blinken , as Secretary of State.

Blinken, 58, was a deputy secretary of state during the Obama Administration.

He is known as a defender of global alliances.

Blinken's first priority will be to reestablish international relations with U.S. allies that have cooled under the Trump Administration.

Simply put, the big problems that we face as a country and as a planet [...] none of these have unilateral solutions, Anthony Blinken, via 'The New York Times'.

Even a country as powerful as the United States can’t handle them alone, Anthony Blinken, via 'The New York Times'.

Sources say another priority will be to assemble an international effort to compete with China.

Blinken and President-elect Biden have had a close working relationship for nearly two decades


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Antony Blinken: Biden's secretary of state nominee is sharp break with Trump era

Antony Blinken: Biden's secretary of state nominee is sharp break with Trump era After reports first emerged on Sunday night that Antony Blinken would be secretary of state in the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsBusiness InsiderNPR


Reports: Biden to name long-time confidant Antony Blinken as Secretary of State

Biden has called Blinken, who worked with him on foreign policy issues for nearly two decades, a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •RTTNewseuronewsNPRNews24Newsmax


Election 2020 live updates: Trump legal team distances itself from lawyer Sidney Powell, Biden taps Blinken as secretary of state

Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis distanced themselves from Trump team lawyer Sidney Powell. Joe Biden...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state [Video]

China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing hoped to have a "healthy and stable relationship development" with U.S., after a source said President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Antony Blinken..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:35Published
Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source [Video]

Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source

Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published
Sources: Biden Set To Name Secretary Of State [Video]

Sources: Biden Set To Name Secretary Of State

CBS News has learned he will select longtime diplomat Tony Blinken to fill the post.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published