Biden To Nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State

Blinken, 58, was a deputy secretary of state during the Obama Administration.

He is known as a defender of global alliances.

Blinken's first priority will be to reestablish international relations with U.S. allies that have cooled under the Trump Administration.

Simply put, the big problems that we face as a country and as a planet [...] none of these have unilateral solutions, Anthony Blinken, via 'The New York Times'.

Even a country as powerful as the United States can’t handle them alone, Anthony Blinken, via 'The New York Times'.

Sources say another priority will be to assemble an international effort to compete with China.

Blinken and President-elect Biden have had a close working relationship for nearly two decades