Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watergate Reporter Names GOP Senators Against Trump

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Watergate Reporter Names GOP Senators Against Trump

Watergate Reporter Names GOP Senators Against Trump

Journalist Carl Bernstein revealed the identity of 21 Republican senators who have privately “expressed their disdain” for President Donald Trump.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

Political reporters in Washington, D.C., have been saying a lot of Republicans in Congress privately...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



Related videos from verified sources

GOP Senators Turn On Trump [Video]

GOP Senators Turn On Trump

“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.” Sen. Mitt Romney condemned President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the election.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published
Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm' [Video]

Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'

When Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was asked by a reporter Tuesday about Republican senators not acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, he responded that "the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Trump To Vulnerable GOP Senators: It's Not You, It's Me. All Me. [Video]

Trump To Vulnerable GOP Senators: It's Not You, It's Me. All Me.

As President Donald Trump crosses the country in a last-minute frenzy of campaign stumping, he's given short shrift to down-ballot Republican senators. Speaking in Arizona on Wednesday, CNN reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published