Twinkling home winter wonderland helps make spirits bright in Albuquerque, New Mexico Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Duration: 00:38s - Published 37 minutes ago Twinkling home winter wonderland helps make spirits bright in Albuquerque, New Mexico Jared Trujillo turned his Albuquerque, New Mexico home into a twinkling winter wonderland to help make spirits bright at the end of this tough year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Large fire erupts at recycling plant in Albuquerque, New Mexico



A large fire erupted at a recycling plant in the area of Edith and Montano, Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 29. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published on September 30, 2020