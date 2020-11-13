Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 hour ago

Help is needed this holiday season.

Food Pantry in Nettleton has helped thousands of families put food on their tables for years.

Nettleton food pantry seeking younger volunteers to help with holidays

The faith food pantry in nettleton helped thousands of families put food on the table every year.

It has already given away food to over 800 families this month.

Volunteers are still hoping to help those that are still in need ahead of thanksgiving.

Faith food pantry usually operates with up to 140 volunteers at one time.

But most of them are older and therefore in the high risk catagory for contracting the coronavrus.

The pantry will have emergency giveaway here on wednesday at 11 am.

Each family will get two boxes--one filled with refirgerated items like produce and milk and another filled with dry food and non- perishables.

The pantry has gotten by with 50 percent of their usual volunteers.

Director jim long says they are still in need of younger volunteers to help them get ready for the upcoming chritmas giveaway.

."

" we live to have things ordered and know what's happening.

We don't and i would hate to have people get sick."

Volunteers will be registering everyone in their cars this year.

In order to recieve food-- you mustbe ready to declare your income and be below the poverty line.

Happening now