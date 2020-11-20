First lady welcomes White House Christmas tree
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:31s - Published
4 minutes ago
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings [NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:13 Published on January 1, 1970
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest son Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 this week, a spokesman confirmed on Friday. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
First Lady Melania Trump Monday took delivery of the White House Christmas tree. The tree, an 18 and...
USATODAY.com - Published
1 hour ago
Related videos from verified sources
Chocolate Santas wear marzipan face masks Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi has put face masks on his chocolate Santas, using tiny white marzipan strips and icing for the ribbons. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 5 hours ago
Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent As far as press conferences go, in and around the White House, it's been mighty quiet ever since the press began referring to Joe Biden as 'President-Elect.'
CNN reports while President Donald Trump.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 21 hours ago