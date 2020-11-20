Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First lady welcomes White House Christmas tree

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:31s - Published
First lady welcomes White House Christmas tree

First lady welcomes White House Christmas tree

First lady Melania Trump was on hand for the delivery of the White House Christmas Tree on Monday, after it arrived by horse-drawn carriage.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

White House Christmas tree White House Christmas tree

Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings [Video]

Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings

[NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published

Tis the season: White House Christmas Tree arrives

 First Lady Melania Trump Monday took delivery of the White House Christmas tree. The tree, an 18 and 1/2 foot tall Fraser fir, is from Dan and Bryan Trees in..
USATODAY.com

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest son Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 this week, a spokesman confirmed on Friday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:11Published

Melania Trump's hometown in Slovenia hopes its fame will last

 For four years this Slovenian town has enjoyed its link to the First Lady but an era is about to end.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Tis the season: White House Christmas Tree arrives

First Lady Melania Trump Monday took delivery of the White House Christmas tree. The tree, an 18 and...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Ecru and Pontotoc hosts Christmas open house [Video]

Ecru and Pontotoc hosts Christmas open house

This weekend two towns only a few miles apart hosted its 4th annual Christmas open house together

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Chocolate Santas wear marzipan face masks [Video]

Chocolate Santas wear marzipan face masks

Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi has put face masks on his chocolate Santas, using tiny white marzipan strips and icing for the ribbons.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent [Video]

Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent

As far as press conferences go, in and around the White House, it's been mighty quiet ever since the press began referring to Joe Biden as 'President-Elect.' CNN reports while President Donald Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published