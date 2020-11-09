Biden announces all-female communications team

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:17s - Published 8 minutes ago

President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday tapped key campaign staff and advisors to lead his all-female senior communications team.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announced an all-female communications team for his administration on Sunday (November 29).

In a statement, Biden wrote that it will be the first time in history the top communications roles will all be filled by women.

Former Obama adminstration spokeswoman for the State Department, Jen Psaki, will serve as White House Press Secretary.

Psaki wrote on Twitter that the communications team is the "most diverse team in history and also 6 Moms of young kids." Campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield has been named communications director.

Senior advisor to the Biden-Harris campaign, Symone Sanders, will be chief spokeswoman for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

And Biden's former press secretary as Vice President, Elizabeth Alexander, will serve as soon-to-be First Lady Jill Biden's communications director.

Biden also made key appointments to his economic team on Sunday, with two women, Neera Tanden and Cecilia Rouse, filling the roles of director of the Office of Management and Budget and chair for the Council of Economic Advisers.

Biden's first presidential daily briefing is set for Monday, according to his office, while he is expected to assume office on January 20.