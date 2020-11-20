Trust between EU and UK must be rebuilt to break Brexit deadlock, Irish PM tells Euronews

BTS 'Can't Wait to Meet UK Fans Again' After Cancelling Show



BTS have told their UK fans they can't wait to meet them again after having to cancel shows because of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to ITV News, the K-pop stars gave a message to fans disappointed by the cancellation of the two concerts in London in July. The band, who are from South Korea, have been in the country since the coronavirus outbreak.

