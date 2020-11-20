Trust between EU and UK must be rebuilt to break Brexit deadlock, Irish PM tells Euronews

Air pollution has been on the decline over the past ten years, according to the latest figures from the European Environment Agency. However, air pollution caused the premature death of 379,000 people in the EU in 2018.View on euronews
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks to the House of CommonsTreasury Committee about the financial and monetary forecasts for the UKeconomy in the wake of Covid-19 and the looming Brexit transition deadline.
BTS have told their UK fans they can't wait to meet them again after having to cancel shows because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to ITV News, the K-pop stars gave a message to fans disappointed by the cancellation of the two concerts in London in July.
The band, who are from South Korea, have been in the country since the coronavirus outbreak. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Duke of Cambridge has voiced concerns about fathers who “just don’t knowwhat to do” during a chat with men whose parenting skills have been supportedby a charity. William said he worried some fathers “don’t know where to go”for help, as he and Kate spoke to the group who have attended fatherhoodcourses run by Future Men, a London-based charity providing guidance to menand boys. The duchess has made championing the early years development ofchildren one of the main pillars of her public work and the results of herlandmark national survey about the issue are expected in the coming days.
