Trust between EU and UK must be rebuilt to break Brexit deadlock, Irish PM tells Euronews

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 06:38s
Trust between EU and UK must be rebuilt to break Brexit deadlock, Irish PM tells Euronews

Trust between EU and UK must be rebuilt to break Brexit deadlock, Irish PM tells Euronews

London and Brussels still have unresolved differences.

But for some, the key to getting a post-Brexit trade deal is rebuilding trust between the two.

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Turkey stops EU search for arms on Libya-bound ship [Video]

Turkey stops EU search for arms on Libya-bound ship

Turkey prevented German forces belonging to a European Union military mission carrying out a full search of a Turkish cargo ship suspected of carrying weapons to Libya. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09
EU air quality improves, but number of deaths linked to air pollution still high [Video]

EU air quality improves, but number of deaths linked to air pollution still high

Air pollution has been on the decline over the past ten years, according to the latest figures from the European Environment Agency. However, air pollution caused the premature death of 379,000 people in the EU in 2018.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:44

EU’s Barnier Says ‘Fundamental Divergences’ Persist in U.K. Trade Talks

 The European Union’s Brexit negotiator said on Monday that big differences persisted in trade talks with Britain but that both sides were pushing hard for a..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 38 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 38 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19 [Video]

Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks to the House of CommonsTreasury Committee about the financial and monetary forecasts for the UKeconomy in the wake of Covid-19 and the looming Brexit transition deadline.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55

Brexit: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 'final push' in EU negotiations

 Boris Johnson is preparing to make a significant intervention in the Brexit trade talks this week as negotiators begin the "final push" before a deadline in..
New Zealand Herald

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

Brussels decorates its Christmas tree as famous Paris avenue is lit up [Video]

Brussels decorates its Christmas tree as famous Paris avenue is lit up

The countdown to Christmas is underway in European capitals Brussels and Paris. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50

AP Top Stories November 22 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, November 22nd: Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia for likely final Gulf tour; South Korea announces stricter virus restrictions;..
USATODAY.com

EU calls on Poland, Hungary to support economic recovery

 EU leaders said Thursday they would intensify efforts to convince Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki to drop their veto of the EU..
WorldNews
EU seeks agreement on migration at high-level conference in Brussels [Video]

EU seeks agreement on migration at high-level conference in Brussels

European lawmakers and stakeholders met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss migration, as the bloc seeks consensus on one of its most divisive issues.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

BTS 'Can't Wait to Meet UK Fans Again' After Cancelling Show [Video]

BTS 'Can't Wait to Meet UK Fans Again' After Cancelling Show

BTS have told their UK fans they can't wait to meet them again after having to cancel shows because of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to ITV News, the K-pop stars gave a message to fans disappointed by the cancellation of the two concerts in London in July. The band, who are from South Korea, have been in the country since the coronavirus outbreak. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39

Daniil Medvedev challenges rising stars to keep challenging ‘Big Three’ after ATP Finals victory

 The final ball struck in the 2020 season made Daniil Medvedev a deserving last winner of the ATP Finals in London but where the next ball is hit remains to be..
WorldNews

Two men stabbed to death and woman shot in one day in London

 Two men were stabbed to death and one woman was shot after a weekend of violence in the capital. Emergency services were called to the scene in Kensal Green,..
WorldNews
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge discuss experiences of parenthood [Video]

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge discuss experiences of parenthood

The Duke of Cambridge has voiced concerns about fathers who “just don’t knowwhat to do” during a chat with men whose parenting skills have been supportedby a charity. William said he worried some fathers “don’t know where to go”for help, as he and Kate spoke to the group who have attended fatherhoodcourses run by Future Men, a London-based charity providing guidance to menand boys. The duchess has made championing the early years development ofchildren one of the main pillars of her public work and the results of herlandmark national survey about the issue are expected in the coming days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49