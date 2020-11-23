Winter sports plan

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 minutes ago

Today marks day one of a new plan for one wabash valley school corporation.

It's called the" winter spectator fan plan".

It's for students in the southwest school corporation.

Rising cases of covid-19 brought on this new plan.

News 10's porsha williams explains what it entails.

As of last wednesday... sullivan county switched to the red zone.

This means there are high positivity levels of covid-19 in the county.

This sparked change within the southwest school corporation.

[take pkg outcue: work this winter duration:1:27] the winter spectator fan plan means... only athletic teams can have someone watch them play.

Each athlete will receive two tickets per player for their parent or guardian only.

But this doesn't include the cheerleaders..

Dance team..

Or members of the band.

This makes some parents feel frusterated.

"well i felt disappointed, i have nothing against the basketball team playing i don't want anything canceled but i want all the kids to have an opportunity to show their hard work and show their skills."

Scott rice is the father of a dance team member.

He says his daughter is upset her family cannot be at events.

I also reached out to the southwest school corporation about the new plan.

Superintendent chris stitzle released a statement saying... in part: [take fs] "based on governor holcomb's executive order on the 15th permitting extra-curricular and co-curricular to occur with restrictions in place and also reflects the recommendations of the sullivan county health department."

Rice says even though this is only set to last till december 2nd... he has little hope things will change in time.

"and i know the winter fan plan can be revised at some point in time but with the way things are looking i'd say that there would be no guarantee and probably very little chance that things are gonna be open up in time for kids to show off their hard work this winter.

Scott rice winter.

Scott rice adds he's not mad about the athletic teams being able to play.

He just wants the other kids on non-athletic teams to have a chance to show off their talents as well.