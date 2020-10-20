New Restrictions Begin for Illinois

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 6 minutes ago

Governor JB Pritzker's Tier 3 Mitigations take effect Friday, tightening restrictions across the state in the hopes of slowing the deadly spread of the virus.

Both kentucky and illinois eateries -- will be limited to curb-side and outdoor seating --- as the latest restrictions -- lock into place.

It will be another harsh blow to many.

But the effort -- a last minute re- enforcement defenses -- that have been crumbling for weeks.

44news report valerie lyons is in illinois -- with a look at the at what tomorrow will look like.

"tomorrow will be the first day of our statewide tier 3 mitigation efforts."

Friday marks the start of illinois' latest battle plan -- to fight off covid-19.

Meaning -- for at least two weeks -- every corner of the state will be placed under tighter restrictions -- "this is a temporary thing that we can do to reduce the spread o this virus in our communities.

That will give our healthcare workers some relief and ensure that there will be hospital beds and doctors and nurses available for emergencies."

All bars and restaurants will have to close their dining rooms -- limit outdoor tables to 6 people -- and must close by 11.

Health and fitness centers -- retail -- and salons -- must cap their capacities at 25 percent.

And venues like casinos -- museums -- and theaters -- will have to close down.

While more restrictions could mean more problems in an already difficult year -- some businesses are sure they can make it through.

"with the changing of guidance and regulations it really isn't going to effect us simply because we have so much square footage."

Jason johnson owns an antique shop in mount carmel with 10 thousand square feet -- he says operating at 25 percent capacity shouldn't effect business -- but for others -- "for the bars and restaurants and other businesses that are being impacted now i can't wait until they can get back open and doing business again.

I know it's it making it much harder and more difficult on them to be able to stay open."

And the illinois high school association now choosing to pause all winter sports and activities -- until early to mid december.

In mount carmel -- valerie lyons 44 news.