Indiana Leading the Tri-State in COVID-19 Positivity Rates

The Hoosier state surpassed 4,000 Coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic began, and now the seven-day postivity rate is at 8.8%, higher than any of its neighboring states.

And the hospitalization rates in indiana remain on an upward trend.

Tonight some are questioning -- if the state should roll back their openings --- and put new restrictions in place.

I looked into the coronavirus numbers and -- indiana is now leading the tri state in overall positivity rates.

A new daily record -- a new milestone -- indiana surpassing 4000 covid-19 cases thursday -- as the virus continues it's rapid spread across the hoosier state.

But despite surging cases -- the state remains nearly fully reopened -- under the governor's back on track plan.

State health administrator dr. kristina box says moving back is not the answer -- pointing out -- other midwest states are seeing record numbers -- even with heightened restrictions.

"it's not like we're open to the normal world pre-pandemic so when i look at this we have those things we know we are going to make an impact with and that is convincing hoosiers across our state to wear masks, practice social distancing and participate in contact tracing."

But when compared to its neighbors -- indiana has the highest 7-day positivity rate -- currently 8.8 percent illinois -- with almost twice the population -- sits at 8.5 percent.

Michigan -- 8.1 ohio -- 7.3 and kentucky with a rate of 6.5 percent.

Those states -- all with a slower spread -- all yet to fully reopen -- with capacity limits and consequences for violating the mask mandate.

Given current numbers -- the vande rburgh county health department says whether the governor rolls back restrictions is still up on the air -- "maybe we can see a plateau here locally and across the state but if we do see higher numbers other things may need to happen."

Until then -- he says communities will have to continue following local guidelines to help slow the spread.

"i think it's going to come down to the public really addressing their own behaviors and how they conduct themselves when their at work when they're with family when they're out with friends doing different things, that's going to be the key."

The governor says for now -- local health departments in high risk communities should consider implementing "area specific" measures to try and fight the virus.

