Governor Announces New Restrictions to Combat COVID-19

Wednesday the Governor announced new restrictions that businesses and counties with a high spread rate have to follow.

The state of Indiana is no longer in Stage five of Governor Eric Holcomb’s re-opening plan.

Today the governor announced new restrictions that businesses and counties with a high spread rate have to follow.

Here's what those restrictions include.

<on november 15th the governor will be signing a new executive order that will implement new restrictions on gatherings and businesses.

"we must do all we can to protect our hospital capacity so they can protect patients and care for them."-holcomb the new executive order will limit crowd sizes to 25 people in the high-risk red counties and 50 people in the next- riskiest orange counties.

The new order will also limit capacity at k-12 sports and extracurricular events.

"like many states across the country we are in the midst of a second surge."- holcomb along with those changes, businesses will face new restrictions as well.

All customers in restaurants..

Bars and night clubs must be spaced 6 feet apart.

And signage stating face coverings must be worn are required at public and employee entrances.

These restrictions don't apply to religious services however..

State health commissioner dr. kristina box says they are encouraging churches to have service virtually if possible.

"i would say of the top 4 or 5 contact tracing events that we have there is a spike every week on sunday related to church events."-dr. box.

All of these restrictions are going in place because of a large surge in hospitalization rates.

As of wednesday 2,544 people are currently in the hospital with covid-19.

"a number of our hospitals have gone on diversion recently which means they are sending patients else where."-dr. box.

That's why governor holcomb says the indiana department of homeland security and the alcohol and tobacco commission will be making sure these restrictions are followed.

"they will continue to check businesses for occupancy social distancing..

Face coverings and other executive order components to assure compliance."-holcomb the state is also making 20 million dollars in funding available to local governments to use for compliance efforts such as reviewing local event plans, public awareness and enforcement.

