U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with Christian and Jewish houses of worship ruling against New York state's latest restrictions to ban 'non-essential' religious gathering.
The 5-4 decision was the first consequential action involving conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who cast a vote in favor of the religious groups, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and two Orthodox Jewish Congregations.
The latest decision reflects Justice Amy Coney Barrett's impact on a now conservative-leaning Supreme Court.
Earlier this year, it had turned away similar requests by churches in Nevada and California with a 5-4 majority decision leaning liberal prior to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
In early October, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo closed non-essential businesses in areas where infections had spiked, like in parts of Brooklyn and limited religious gatherings to 10 or 25 people depending on the number of cases.
The houses of worship say the restrictions violated religious freedoms protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.
Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts dissented along with the court's three liberals.
Uttarakhand government to provide legal aid to the parents of woman who was gang-raped and killed in Delhi in 2012. He said, "Uttarakhand government will provide legal aid to the parents of a woman who was gang-raped and killed in Delhi in 2012. Though Delhi High Court has awarded the death penalty to the accused, the matter is pending in Supreme Court. Her family is still in deep shock." The incident happened on February 09, 2012 and whole country got shocked with the crime.
Three years after Islamic State was driven out of Mosul, St Thomas's Church remains unused and in a dire state. But volunteers are working hard to restore it and encourage Christians to return. Joe Davies reports.
An owl that was rescued from the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree has beenreleased back into the wild. The tiny Saw-whet owl was named Rockefeller –Rocky for short – after it was found by a worker setting up the tree onNovember 16 at the Manhattan complex. The owl was apparently trapped in the75ft Norway spruce when it was cut down 170 miles north, in New York onNovember 12.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out by his opponent Joe Biden. The latter has dismissed the claim as 'outrageous'. But who will actually have an advantage in a court battle? Will Trump's recent appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the US apex court work in his favour? Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri, Sushant Sareen, and Yashwant Deshmukh decode the situation in a conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:36Published
While President Donald Trump has promised to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, the nation's top judicial body may not be the final arbiter in this election, legal experts said. Chris Dignam and Reuters Washington Legal Correspondent Jan Wolff have more.
[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he was cracking down on a few Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods following a spike in COVID-19 infections. According to HuffPost, city officials will start issuing fines in those areas to people who refuse to wear masks. Hundreds of outreach workers and contact tracers are going to nine Brooklyn and Queens ZIP codes that have seen an upswing in positive COVID-19 tests.
One day after Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled that certain mail-in ballots in Allegheny and Philadelphia counties should be counted, at least one of the losing parties has asked the Supreme Court to..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:51Published