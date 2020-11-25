Families Celebrating Thanksgiving Unconventionally with New Restrictions in Place

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 minutes ago

Tonight - with new restrictions put into place across the tri- state - some are having to change plans or create news to gather this thanksgiving holiday - 44news reporter tyler druin is live tonight in owensboro with how those new restrictions aren't stopping some families from gathering - "everybody going to participate this year, lord have mercy, this is definitely going to be a different thanksgiving, definitely" aaa estimates 6 million fewer people will travel this holiday season- more than 45 million travelers expected to visit loved ones - those numbers leaving local city, county and state leaders fearing the worst "i agree with the governors regulations, this covid-19 has had an impact on our immediate family, yvonne stone and her daughter dory - live in madisonville- their family taking extreme measures to stay safe on thanksgiving "our biggest change this year for thanksgiving is that we are going to be eating outside we have our tables already ready to go it just going to be immediate family and a small gatherin?

This year - aside from restrictions making thanksgiving different- the stone family has lost two people close to them - both hopkins county residents - both dying from covid-19 "are you all scared?

Yes!!

Yes, very shes got an underlining medical condition, my other two daughters do too, my age, so yes we are trying to play it safe" wednesday governor beshear reminded kentuckians to keep gatherings over thanksgiving to eight people or fewer from no more than two households the cdc recommending families not travel altogether this holiday "you find people out here now that don even wear a mask, and don even wash their hands" doctors telling people to visit each other virtually, some families have isolated themselves the last two weeks to be able to gather safely- reducing the chances of covid-19 lurking around the dinner table "we are going to be on the porch, under the carport, we are going to be totally different, usually were congregating here in the house, in the kitchen, and the living room yeah it going to be totally different this year" tonight-