Indiana has taken a step back with COVID restrictions as the holiday's inch closer

"indiana" is taking a step *back* with new restrictions and limitations.

This comes..

"as covid-19 cases" and "hospitalizations" continue to rise.

News 10's "richard solomon"..

Joins us now..

To break down "what this means for you".

//////// richar} the new restrictions for indiana are in place from now until at least december 12th.

Governor eric holcomb mandated these restrictions.

Im pulling up the indiana county metrics map.

Health departments across the state are using.

The different colors are tied to certain restrictions that are "in place" where you live.

Let me blow it up for you a little more.

There are 3 colors that you seeyellow, orange, and red.

Yellow means there's a moderate spread.

You can see there are only 5 counties in the state with this positivity rate.

Organge is where vigo county and many other counties in the state fall.

In these areas....counties are approaching high risk levels.

Here...gatherings will be limited to "no more" than 50 people.

If it gets to worse counties will go into the red.

Red counties have high positivity and community spread.

Gatherings in this color are limited to 25 people.

So what are some of the best ways to protect yourself?

You're tired of hearing it, but doctors say .

The answer is to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

As you know the holidays are right around the corner, so coming up at 6 we'll hear from local health leaders on how to celebrate safely.

Back to you.

