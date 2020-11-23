One Table Huntsville's Thanksgiving dinner meal still served in a socially-distant style

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 week ago

Every year the "one table huntsville" event provides a free thanksgiving meal to people in need.

Coronavirus caused changes this year.

As waay-31s alexis scott learned.... the village of promise couldn't have its traditional large sit-down meal.... but they still found ways to provide food and smiles.

Libby parker, executive director of village of promise "normally we're able to do this at big spring park on one long table and come to strangers and eat as a family.

This year, though, with covid, we're having to do a drive thru service," libby parker is the executive director for the village of promise..

And she said this year... they are still happy to serve those in need even if it is in a different way.

Every volunteer who passed out food wore personal protective gear.

They were screened with coronavirus questions and temperature checked and they kept hand sanitizer everywhere.

Parker told me to reach an even greater audience they decided to host it this year as drive-thru events at both the village of promise and big spring park.

And volunteers told me those who got a meal were smiling ear to ear..

Expressing gratitude.

Patricia stewart, volunteer "thank you.

Thank you so much for doing this," volunteers prepared more than 3-thousand meals they also told me although they couldn't speak to everyone like they wanted... to be able to help even just a little bit warms their heart.

Patricia stewart, volunteer "to remind us that we still do have something to be thankful for despite this being the kind of year that it has been," patricia stewart told me she hopes everyone can step up and do what you can this year because so many people need something even as small as a meal this holiday season.

Libby parker, executive director of village of promise "always in need of food especially with the uptick in covid and the food bank being closed, we've had a lot of families asking us for additional help with food," not shot yet parker told me she's thankful to the people who are helping keep up with the food crisis in madison county, and says if you can help one person it can possibly save a life.

Reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.