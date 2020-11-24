Global  
 

6pm Lex Fatal Pedestrian Accident 11232020

A woman is dead after police say she intentionally laid down in the road in Lexington and was hit by a car.

- lexington it happened on westmorland road around 1-30 this morning.

Police say they found the woman in the road... suffering from life- threatening injuries.

She was taken to the hospital... where she was pronounced dead.

Police say charges are not expected to be filed against the driver who they say stayed at the scene.

