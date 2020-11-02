How second generation businesses are feeling effects of Covid-19 pandemic

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 minutes ago

How second-generation businesses are feeling the effects of Covid-19 pandemic

Several covid-19 restrictions are set to kick in for businesses in tippecanoe county tonight.

Today we're learning how second generation business owners are feeling the effect.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us live in lafayette.

Micah what have you learned?

For businesses that have stood the test of time for generations -- this year has brought unique challenges.

The family who owns del real auto sales is sharing their experience.

Nat: there is audis, there is impalas... h: 2020 has been definitely crazy.

It started in march, and then suddenly we hear on the news, you know what, everyone's going to be in quarantine.

M: hector bargas is the sales manager at del real auto sales.

His wife is the daughter of the owner who started this car dealership in lafayette in 1987.

H: when i first met my wife's family they just had a little business downtown and then they bought a property over here on 38th and now when we're facing this coronavirus, i've seen them a little worried about hear and there, 'what are we going to do?"

M: bargas says the covid-19 effects on del real auto are more indirect.

When people aren't working, money for rent and groceries becomes a priority, pushing back the need to purchase a new car.

H: i think the community is a little scared of going out and buying vehicles or doing shopping because we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow.

M: he believes generational-owned businesses do however have a safety net compared to fairly new businesses.

H: since they've been in business for a long time, it helped grow customers loyalty.

Now new businesses, i bet they will struggle a lot, i bet it will be hard for them to keep up.

M: he's staying hopeful as we enter what's expected to be a tough covid-19 season this winter.

H: if we all follow the rules we're definitely going to get through this, definitely going to get through this.

Del real auto isn't directly impacted by the county's covid-19 business restrictions.

But the owners are bracing themselves for the indirect impact they could face this season.

Reporting live in lafayette, micah upshaw.

News 18.

