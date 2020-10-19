Global  
 

Cuomo Cancels Thanksgiving Plans

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo will not be having Thanksgiving dinner with his 89-year-old mother and two of his three daughters, contrary to what he alluded to a radio interview on Monday.

"The story is, my mom is going to come up and two of my girls.

But the plans change," Cuomo told WAMC radio.

However, later on Monday, a senior adviser for Cuomo told Insider the dinner will be off "given the current circumstances with COVID." "Don't tell his mom — she doesn't know yet," added Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor to Cuomo, said in a statement.


