The Art of Political Murder Documentary movie

The Art of Political Murder Documentary movie (2020)- Official Trailer - HBO "He represented justice in a country where there was no justice." #TheArtofPoliticalMurder, an HBO Original documentary, premieres December 16 at 9pm on HBO Max.

Based on Francisco Goldman’s award winning book of the same name and executive produced by Oscar® winners George Clooney and Grant Heslov, tells the story of the 1998 murder of Guatemalan human rights activist Bishop Juan Gerardi, which stunned a country ravaged by decades of political violence, and the fight for justice that ensued.

