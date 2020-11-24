Skilled to Work: Electrician Assistant pathway at ICC

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published on November 24, 2020

Reporter Sydney Darden learned more about the Electrician Assistant pathway at ICC.

Labor the electrician field is expected to grow 8 percent in the next 10 years.

In this week's skilled to work wtva's sydney darden went to itawamba community college to see what it takes to become an electrician assistant in today's ever- changing industry.

Sot- david goree, student- "this would be a new career path for me," for david goree and his classmates icc's electrical assistant program is the lightbulb moment they've been looking for.

Sot- "i like working with my hands and i like being outside."

The short term program allows students complete 90 hours of credits to recieve a certificate of completion towards becoming an electrician assistant.

Fast tracking them into a new career at practically the speed of light.

While enrolled students will have the opportunity to learn basics of electrical work like residential and commercial wiring.

Nats light switching afterwards everyone gets the chance to work on real circuit boards and learn different hookup procedures.

Sot - "this is teahcing us how relay switches work."

But even with the hands on training...learning about the electrician field doesn't just stop in the classroom.

Sot jerry murphree, instructor- " you get on the job you still learning, you know you still learn you still go through that process."

Stepping out of the classroom as young workers ready to light up a new indusrty.

Sot- "the workforces down, they need workers to come in and do the things wiring."

After graduating students can go straight into the workforce of further their skills and become a fully certified electrician... there is still time to sign up for the next electrician assistant course... we will post a link with more information on out wtva website...