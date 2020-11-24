Talent man in custody after fatal shooting outside Ashland's Stratford Inn

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 3 days ago

The Ashland Police Department says that a man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of the Stratford Inn early Monday morning.

A murder investigation is underway in ashland after one man was found dead early this morning in ashland.

Police tell me that the shooting happened around 430 this morning.

And for a community that is not known for shootings --- this is heartbreaking.

Ashland police tell me that an argument started between two men.

The victim and the suspect in custody.

The shooting happened in the parking lot.

Robert paul keegan the suspect in custody fired one shot in the chest of the victim.

He was found dead on the scene.

I spoke to people involved in the situation and one woman who knew the man who died she is completely heartbroken at this point.

This doesn't happen very often in ashland.

It's a really tragic senseless thing that didn't have to go down this way.

Uh, if people have a problem with somebody else, they should call loss and let us handle it.

People shouldn't get into arguments with fellow community members.

Ashland police chief -- tells me that this is the first murder in ashland this year.

And the first homicide in quiet sometime.

Now the victims name still hasnt been released at this time.

