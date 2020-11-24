The Good Doctor S04E05 Fault

The Good Doctor 4x05 "Fault" Season 4 Episode 5 Promo trailer HD (Winter Finale) - Dr. Shaun Murphy questions his decision to give the new residents autonomy when one of his intern’s misdiagnosis of a patient has dire consequences.

Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Browne, Dr. Alex Park and Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson) treat a patient with a ruptured cyst affecting key functions of her brain.

And elsewhere, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Park bond over failed relationships on the winter finale of “The Good Doctor,” Monday, November 30th on ABC.