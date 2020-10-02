Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ED raids residence, office of Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik in Thane

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
ED raids residence, office of Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik in Thane

ED raids residence, office of Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik in Thane

Residence and office of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik are being raided in Thane on November 24 by officials of Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

The security is deployed at his residence during the search process.

The Enforcement Directorate also detained Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihang Sarnaik from their residence.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pratap Sarnaik Indian politician

BJP MLA, Shiv Sena leader in war of words over holding Ramleela in Maharashtra [Video]

BJP MLA, Shiv Sena leader in war of words over holding Ramleela in Maharashtra

BJP MLA from Kandivali East Constituency Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed Maharashtra government over not reopening temples in the state. He said that Ramleela can be celebrated in large grounds by maintaining COVID-19 norms and CM Thakeray is giving permission to reopen restaurants and bars but not temple. Shiv Sena Spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik backed the Government's decision. He said that BJP leaders, who are demanding reopening of temples, are raising the issue just to take sympathy of people. But BJP leaders should respect the decision of Chief Minister Thackeray.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate

Many TMC leaders will spend rest of their lives in jail after ED traces their illegal assets: Dilip Ghosh

 West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday triggered controversy by saying that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would dig out the illegal properties..
IndiaTimes
JKCA scam case: Not worried, says Farooq Abdullah on ED interrogation [Video]

JKCA scam case: Not worried, says Farooq Abdullah on ED interrogation

Enforcement Directorate on October 19 questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 43 crore when he was the chairman of JandK Cricket Association. He said, "This questioning has been going on for many years, it is nothing new. I am not going to say anything. The Court will decide what is to be done. I am not worried."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

Sanjay Raut: Thackeray govt will complete its full term

 After Union minister Raosaheb Danve said BJP will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said..
IndiaTimes
'Today is death anniversary of 3-day govt that was formed last year': Sanjay Raut targets Opposition [Video]

'Today is death anniversary of 3-day govt that was formed last year': Sanjay Raut targets Opposition

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on November 24 smirked at opposition party while speaking to mediapersons on November 24. "Today is the death anniversary of 3-day government that was formed last year. Our government will complete 4 years. The opposition leaders say such things in frustration as all their efforts have failed. They know very well that people of Maharashtra are with this government," said Sanjay Raut.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Thane Thane Place in Maharashtra, India

Palghar Lynching Case: BJP to hold rally in Mumbai seeking CBI probe

 Four persons among the 200 arrested by the Maharashtra government in the Palghar lynching case were granted bail by a special court in Thane early this month.
DNA
Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out at Thane shopping centre, 6 shops gutted [Video]

Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out at Thane shopping centre, 6 shops gutted

A major fire destroyed at least half a dozen shops in a commercial complex in Maharashtra. The fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Center at Ghodbunder in Thane (west). The shopping complex is part of a sprawling housing colony located on GB Road. The incident took place on Friday morning and no casualty reported till last report came in. Thane Fire Brigade personnel and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) were engaged in firefighting operations. Three fire engines, two rescue vehicles and three water tankers were pressed into service. An RDMC official said that the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:04Published
Fire breaks out at shopping center in Maharashtra's Thane [Video]

Fire breaks out at shopping center in Maharashtra's Thane

Fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Center in Maharashtra's Thane on October 02. Fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties and injuries have been reported so far. Fire fighting operation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Related videos from verified sources

Hathras | 'If they haven't done anything wrong...': Shiv Sena MP slams UP govt [Video]

Hathras | 'If they haven't done anything wrong...': Shiv Sena MP slams UP govt

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Uttar Pradesh government and police over the Hathras case. Raut said that the media should be allowed to visit the village to bring out facts. "I don't know why..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:22Published
‘Gangrape of democracy’: Sanjay Raut on UP police ‘manhandling’ Rahul Gandhi [Video]

‘Gangrape of democracy’: Sanjay Raut on UP police ‘manhandling’ Rahul Gandhi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police for forcibly stopping Rahul Gandhi during his march to Hathras on Thursday evening. Sanjay Raut said that cops manhandling Rahul..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:31Published