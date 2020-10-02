ED raids residence, office of Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik in Thane

BJP MLA from Kandivali East Constituency Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed Maharashtra government over not reopening temples in the state. He said that Ramleela can be celebrated in large grounds by maintaining COVID-19 norms and CM Thakeray is giving permission to reopen restaurants and bars but not temple. Shiv Sena Spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik backed the Government's decision. He said that BJP leaders, who are demanding reopening of temples, are raising the issue just to take sympathy of people. But BJP leaders should respect the decision of Chief Minister Thackeray.
Enforcement Directorate on October 19 questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 43 crore when he was the chairman of JandK Cricket Association. He said, "This questioning has been going on for many years, it is nothing new. I am not going to say anything. The Court will decide what is to be done. I am not worried."
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on November 24 smirked at opposition party while speaking to mediapersons on November 24. "Today is the death anniversary of 3-day government that was formed last year. Our government will complete 4 years. The opposition leaders say such things in frustration as all their efforts have failed. They know very well that people of Maharashtra are with this government," said Sanjay Raut.
A major fire destroyed at least half a dozen shops in a commercial complex in Maharashtra. The fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Center at Ghodbunder in Thane (west). The shopping complex is part of a sprawling housing colony located on GB Road. The incident took place on Friday morning and no casualty reported till last report came in. Thane Fire Brigade personnel and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) were engaged in firefighting operations. Three fire engines, two rescue vehicles and three water tankers were pressed into service. An RDMC official said that the cause of the blaze was not yet known.
Fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Center in Maharashtra's Thane on October 02. Fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties and injuries have been reported so far. Fire fighting operation is underway.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police for forcibly stopping Rahul Gandhi during his march to Hathras on Thursday evening. Sanjay Raut said that cops manhandling Rahul..
