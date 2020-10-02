ED raids residence, office of Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik in Thane

Residence and office of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik are being raided in Thane on November 24 by officials of Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

The security is deployed at his residence during the search process.

The Enforcement Directorate also detained Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihang Sarnaik from their residence.