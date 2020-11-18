Allahabad HC says previous judgements to justify 'Love Jihad Bill' are 'bad in law'|Oneindia News

As the Love Jihad controversy rages on in the Country with some BJP ruled states already mulling a legislation to prevent any occurrence of a Hindu woman marrying a Muslim man, Now Allahabad High Court has said that two previous judgments on conversion for marriage – including one Yogi Adityanath recently used to justify a 'love jihad' Bill – are "bad in law".

This as earlier The court observed that “conversion just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable”.

Dismissing a petition filed by a married couple seeking direction to others to not interfere in their married life.

But in a turn of events a case filed against a Muslim man by the parents of his wife, who converted to Islam last year to marry him, has been cancelled by the Allahabad High Court.

#AllahabadHC #LoveJihad #YogiAdityanath