Grant Shapps: Covid tier areas to be outlined on Thursday

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has always listened to a "wide range of advisors" and not just Dominic Cummings. Shapps added Cummings' is the type of advisor who challenges the way things are done.
Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has announced a new £175 million walking and cycling scheme. He says he hopes people will continue using their bikes after the Coronavirus pandemic. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Professor Sarah Gilbert, who helped develop the University of Oxford's Covid vaccine, said it was "fantastic news" to see results against the virus.
The vaccine, developed alongside AstraZeneca, was found to have an overall efficacy of 70%, but could be around 90% effective when administered as a half dose followed by a full dose a month later. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn