Grant Shapps: Covid tier areas to be outlined on Thursday

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the Government will set out Covid tierareas across England on Thursday, and discusses changes to quarantine rulesfor those travelling to the UK.

People will be able to end their quarantineperiod with a negative coronavirus test after five days from December 15.


