PM Modi holds meeting with CMs over COVID-19 situation



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India States must start working on cold storage facilities for COVID vaccine: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers via video-conferencing on Nov 24. PM Modi said "Seeing good recovery rates, many think virus is weak and they'll recover soon, this has lead to rampant carelessness. Those working on vaccine are doing it but we need to focus on ensuring that people are alert and transmission is curbed. We have to bring positivity rate under 5%." He further said, "Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working on cold storage facilities." Credit: ANI Duration: 03:03 Published on January 1, 1970 Centre, states working together to save people: PM Modi on 'Cyclone Nivar'



Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Nov 24 over 'Cyclone Nivar'. He said, "I spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will speak to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. A cyclone is active on our eastern shores which will affect these states. GOI teams are active and at spot. Centre and states are working together, priority is to evaluate and save people." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02 Published on January 1, 1970 ‘Ramp up cold storage facilities for Covid vaccines’: PM Modi tells CMs



Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments to start work on cold storage facilities during his meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid crisis. ‘Today I spoke to chief ministers of states where the situation is deteriorating. Discussions over the status and distribution of vaccine took place and the picture is clearer now. As a result of joint efforts, today India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working cold storage facilities,’ PM Modi said in his closing remarks. PM Modi also said that efforts need to be made to bring the positivity rate under 5% and the fatality rate under 1%. ‘We need to speed up our efforts to reduce transmission of the virus. Testing, confirmation, contact tracing and data must be given top priority,’ he said. The Prime Minister also urged Chief Ministers to share their vaccine distribution plans with the Centre. He also warned people to guard against any form of laxity in dealing with the virus. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:27 Published on January 1, 1970

Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India) ‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge



AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has hit back at BJP leader Tejasvi Surya who said likened him to Jinnah and accused him of spreading rabid Islamism and allowing Rohingya Muslims to settle in Hyderabad. Owaisi said that if he had indeed allowed Rohinya Muslims into Hyderabad and around 30,000 of them have found their way into the voter list, what was Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Owaisi said that the BJP had run out of ideas and hence was frustrated ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls. On Monday, BJP MP Tejashwi Surya had said that every vote for the AIMIM is a vote against the country. ‘He speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohd Ali Jinnah was also speaking. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for,’ Surya had said. The BJP MP's attack CAME ahead of the GHMC polls which are seen as a triangular contest between the AIMIM, TRS and BJP. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:56 Published on January 1, 1970 'If there're 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Amit Shah doing?,' asks Owaisi



If there are 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? questions All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 23 during an election rally in Hyderabad. "If there're 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Is he sleeping? Isn't this his job to see how 30-40 thousand Rohingyas listed? If BJP is honest, it should show 1,000 such names by tomorrow evening," Owaisi. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01 Published on January 1, 1970