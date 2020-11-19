Global  
 

Ryanair: New Covid rules not best way to deal with pandemic

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Ryanair's Chief Executive Michael O'Leary says the government's plans to reduce the quarantine period for travellers arriving into England is "not the best way" to deal with the Covid pandemic.

He suggested pre-departure testing - which would require those who travel to test negative before departure - would be a more efficient method.

Report by Alibhaiz.

