Ryanair: New Covid rules not best way to deal with pandemic

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced the quarantine period for people arriving in England will be cut from 14 to 5 days providing they test negative for Covid.
From 15th December, travellers will be required to pay for a private test starting from £65.
Professor Sarah Gilbert, who helped develop the University of Oxford's Covid vaccine, said it was "fantastic news" to see results against the virus.
The vaccine, developed alongside AstraZeneca, was found to have an overall efficacy of 70%, but could be around 90% effective when administered as a half dose followed by a full dose a month later.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations.
Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties.
"'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas.
While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones.
