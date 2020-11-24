'If mass conversion happens...': Amid love jihad debate, UP law panel's report

As the country sees a heated debate on 'love jihad', Uttar Pradesh Law Commission's chairperson Aditya Nath Mittal commented on the report on a religious conversion law.

Mittal said that the report holds conversion by means of enticement, coercion, misrepresentation, promise of better education or lifestyle, or instilling fear of divine displeasure punishable.

The punishment can go up to 10 years in prison is there is mass conversion, while converting a minor or a member of SC/ST community can entail jail for up to 7 years.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court held that earlier order calling conversion just for marriage unacceptable did not lay down good law.

