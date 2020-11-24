Global  
 

'If mass conversion happens...': Amid love jihad debate, UP law panel's report

As the country sees a heated debate on 'love jihad', Uttar Pradesh Law Commission's chairperson Aditya Nath Mittal commented on the report on a religious conversion law.

Mittal said that the report holds conversion by means of enticement, coercion, misrepresentation, promise of better education or lifestyle, or instilling fear of divine displeasure punishable.

The punishment can go up to 10 years in prison is there is mass conversion, while converting a minor or a member of SC/ST community can entail jail for up to 7 years.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court held that earlier order calling conversion just for marriage unacceptable did not lay down good law.

Don't See Priyanka, Salamat as Hindu-Muslim, says Allahabad High Court

 Unhappy with the decision, the parents of Priyanka filed an FIR against Salamat, accusing him of "kidnapping" and "abduction to compel a marriage".
'Don't see them as Hindu & Muslim,' says Allahabad HC; blow to Love Jihad law?

‘Don’t see them as Hindu & Muslim,’ says Allahabad HC; blow to Love Jihad law?

As some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh have been mulling introduction of a law against 'Love Jihad', the Allahabad High Court has cancelled a case against a Muslim man Salamat by the parents of his wife, who converted from Hinduism to Islam last year to marry him. 'We do not see Priyanka Kharwar & Salamat as Hindu and Muslim, rather as two grown-up individuals who out of their own free will and choice are living together peacefully and happily over a year. An individual on attaining majority is statutorily conferred a right to choose a partner, which if denied would not only affect his/her human right but also right to life & personal liberty, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,' The High Court bench said.

Love Jihad: Any religious conversion done through misrepresentation termed as illegal, says UP Law Commission

Love Jihad: Any religious conversion done through misrepresentation termed as illegal, says UP Law Commission

Reacting on Love Jihad, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission Chairperson Aditya Nath Mittal on November 24 said that any religious conversion, done through misrepresentation or any temptation, would be termed..

Meerut, UP: Baby girl found stuffed inside 3 gunny bags, left to die|Oneindia News

Meerut, UP: Baby girl found stuffed inside 3 gunny bags, left to die|Oneindia News

A baby girl was found stuffed inside three gunny bags on the side of a road in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Allahabad HC says previous judgements to justify 'Love Jihad Bill' are 'bad in law'|Oneindia News

Allahabad HC says previous judgements to justify 'Love Jihad Bill' are 'bad in law'|Oneindia News

As the Love Jihad controversy rages on in the Country with some BJP ruled states already mulling a legislation to prevent any occurrence of a Hindu woman marrying a Muslim man, Now Allahabad High..

