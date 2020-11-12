Ken Jennings to temporarily replace Alex Trebek
Jeopardy has a new host - for now.
Ken Jennings will temporarily replace Alex Trebek who died earlier this month.
'Jeopardy!' Ken Jennings: Interim Host After Alex Trebek(CNN)Following the death of longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek earlier this month, the quiz show has now announced it will resume production, with a new interim host in the meantime. announced..
'Jeopardy!' Plans To Begin Production With New HostsWhen Jeopardy! returns to production, there will be several guest hosts starting with Ken Jennings.
