Local child gives care packages to RTC drivers Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:51s - Published 4 minutes ago Local child gives care packages to RTC drivers A local child is showing his appreciation for our bus drivers. Justyn created care packages he personally delivered to RTC drivers yesterday ahead of Thanksgiving. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PERSONALLY DELIVERED TO R-T-CDRIVERS YESTERDAY AHEAD OFTHANKSGIVING. ..JUSTYN SAYS IT'S HIS WAY OFTHANKING THEM FOR THEIR HARDWORK DURING THE PANDEMIC.140 I WANTED TO HELP ANDAPPRECIATE THEM WITH THEBLESSING PROJECT....IT HELPSEVERY COMMUNITY WORK IN OURWORLD.IN AUGUST, JUSTYN ALSODELIVERED CARE PACKAGES TOLOCAL SANITATION TRUCK WORKERS.HE WAS FEATURED ON WORLD NEWSTONIGHT AND WAS NAMED A 13M-V-P.IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR A NEW PETTHIS HOLIDAY SEASON..THE NEVADA S-P-C-A IS WAIVING





