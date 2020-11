Related videos from verified sources Piers Morgan Asks Why The Country Should Be Allowed To Gather For Christmas



Piers Morgan rubbished reports Boris Johnson is trying to "save Christmas", wondering why other religions weren't afforded the same if we're all in the pandemic together. Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 6 days ago Piers Morgan And Susanna Reid Tear Into 'Dithering' Boris Johnson Over 'Delayed' Lockdown Plans



Piers Morgan And Susanna Reid Tear Into 'Dithering' Boris Johnson Over 'Delayed' Lockdown Plans Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago