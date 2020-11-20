Several Las Vegas sports businesses cited for COVID-19 noncompliance Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published 4 minutes ago Several Las Vegas sports businesses cited for COVID-19 noncompliance Nevada OSHA cited three sports businesses for COVID-19 noncompliance last week. On the list are Las Vegas Basketball Center, Integrity Sports Officiating, and Tarkanian Basketball Academy. The other companies cited were IES Residential and Ruby Has. All five businesses were in the Las Vegas valley. Read the full report for the week beginning Nov. 16 on ktnv.com. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE DEPARTMENT SAYS LAST WEEK -FIVE BUSINESSES IN THE VALLEYGOT CITATIONS.THREE OF THEM FOR CLOSE-CONTACTSPORTS RELATED ISSUES.THAT INCLUDES: LAS VEGASBASKETBALL CENTER --INTEGRITY SPORTS OFFICIATING --AND TARKANIAN BASKETBALLACADEMY.EACH WERE FINED MORE THAN3-THOUSAND DOLLARS.COVID-19 TESTING WILL NOTRETURN TO TEXAS STATION UNTILSATURDAY.THE SITE IS TYPICALLY CLOSED



