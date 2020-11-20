Global  
 

Several Las Vegas sports businesses cited for COVID-19 noncompliance

Nevada OSHA cited three sports businesses for COVID-19 noncompliance last week.

On the list are Las Vegas Basketball Center, Integrity Sports Officiating, and Tarkanian Basketball Academy.

The other companies cited were IES Residential and Ruby Has.

All five businesses were in the Las Vegas valley.

Read the full report for the week beginning Nov.

16 on ktnv.com.

