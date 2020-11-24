Global  
 

Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis & Director/Writer Clea Duvall on LGBTQ+ Representation & Love in 'The Happiest Season'

Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis & Director/Writer Clea Duvall on LGBTQ+ Representation & Love in 'The Happiest Season' | THR In

The cast of Hulu's 'The Happiest Season' talk about their new romantic comedy, as well as why it's important to have LGBTQ+ love stories and relationships represented in media.

'The Happiest Season' premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, November 25.


