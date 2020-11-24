A TikToker has been couponing and stockpiling items for this 'amazing' reason

A woman has gone viral for couponing and stockpiling essential items for a special cause.On Nov.

21, TikTok user @l0vexnina, a 25-year-old from Washington D.C., .shared an update two months after she started couponing in September.“Here’s a two-month update of my stockpile,” she says in a clip.“I started couponing September 25, 2020.

My main purpose of couponing was to donate to people who are in need”.Those people include women in abusive relationships and children in foster care, @l0vexnina says.The 25-year-old then gives a tour of a room, which is organized neatly, with shelves stacked with feminine hygiene products and other basic items.The heartwarming clip has since received nearly 100,000 views and drawn tons of praise from fellow TikTok users.“Omg exactly what everyone needs after this crazy year,” one person wrote.

“You’re doing amazing things”