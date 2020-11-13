Dow Analyst Moves: IBM
Dow Analyst Moves: IBM
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, International Business Machines is the #20 analyst pick.
Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, IBM claims the #308 spot.
Looking at the stock price movement year to date, International Business Machines is lower by about 7.6%.