Thousands of geese take over Oregon skies in sunrise spectacle Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Thousands of geese take over Oregon skies in sunrise spectacle Travis Chaney, an amateur birder and photographer, captured the incredible moment thousands of geese took over the sky at sunrise near Portland, Oregon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like