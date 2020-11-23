Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey 'Corn'
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey 'Corn'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted the pardoning of the 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey in a ceremony at the
White House.
