Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey 'Corn'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted the pardoning of the 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey in a ceremony at the White House.


Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with the traditional pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey.
Trump Stress-Tested the Election System, and the Cracks Showed

 Even in the absence of a questionable outcome or any evidence of fraud, President Trump managed to freeze the passage of power for most of a month.
Trump congratulates country on historic Dow rally

 President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room to congratulate his administration and the American public on a historic stock..
Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge [Video]

Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge

The Dow traded above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and upbeat vaccine news fueled a global stock market rally. Conway G. Gittens reports.

US election: Trump 'congratulates' his country, doesn't mention concession

 US President Donald Trump has made a brief statement from the White House, pointing out advances in Covid vaccines and hailing his country.The statement, less..
Dow hits 30K as Donald Trump signals exit from White House

 Markets rose as Pennsylvania certified election results, confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
President Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey called Corn

The US president officially pardons "Corn" in the annual White House tradition.
President Trump and first lady host annual turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House [Video]

President Trump and first lady host annual turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House

This year's Thanksgiving turkey from Walcott, Iowa was pardoned during the annual ceremony.

Turkey pardon at the White House [Video]

Turkey pardon at the White House

The annual turkey pardon is happening. You can vote on who you want pardoned, corn or cob at whitehouse.gov/gobble

WEB EXTRA: Corn and Cob Are Contestants For 2020 Turkey Pardoning [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Corn and Cob Are Contestants For 2020 Turkey Pardoning

Turkeys Corn and Cob are competing to be the 2020 National Thanksgiving Turkey. The public can vote on which bird they want to see pardoned by President Trump at the White House on Tuesday (11/24).

