Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden .

On Tuesday, the Trump administration approved the start of a formal transition to Biden.

Other states are to certify their results by Dec.

She did not publicly acknowledge Biden as the winner.

On Tuesday, the two battleground states formally awarded a total of 26 electoral votes to President-elect Biden.

Newsmax is naming Joe Biden the winner of Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania after those states...

The state of Pennsylvania certified its election results Tuesday, as Gov. Tom Wolf signed off on the...