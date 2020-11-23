Global  
 

Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published
On Tuesday, the two battleground states formally awarded a total of 26 electoral votes to President-elect Biden.

Though Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, officially certified Nevada's results Tuesday morning.

She did not publicly acknowledge Biden as the winner.

North Carolina certified its results in favor of Donald Trump, awarding the president 15 electoral votes.

Other states are to certify their results by Dec.

8.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration approved the start of a formal transition to Biden.


