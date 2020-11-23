200 families to receive Thanksgiving baskets from local martial arts center

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

Action News Now Esteban Reynoso shares how people are making a difference at Azad’s Studio in Chico.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso shows us how people are making a difference at azad's studio in chico..

Right now at azads martial arts center in chico they are preparing the baskets right now for the 29 th annual basket brigade.

Everyone that you see here is volunteering their time to nake these baskets, and all the food you see here was bought with money donated to the basket brigade.

Youve got turkey, potatoes, anything you can think of for a thanksgiving meal.

And all the families that will be helped today were hand-picked by the community.

Grandmaster azad "our goal is to reach out to those families and help them out.

We have identified the families through teachers and church people and counselors and case managers and principals and different people in the community, so we have over 200 families that we are helping tonight."

Over 200 families will receive these thanksgiving baskets, someone here told me theres over 2500 pounds of turkeys here in these boxes.

We'll have more on the basket brigade coming up at 5 live in chico, esteban reynoso for action news now.

Azad's martial arts will also be handing out shoes next week for kids who survived the north compelx fire..

You can drop off brand new shoes this week to azad's marshal arts center... or call to make a monetary donation.

