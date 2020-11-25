Covid Outbreak at Muscle Shoals Nursing Home

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

New information -- 27 nursing home patients and staff tested positive for coronavirus at a nursing home in muscle shoals.

Waay 31's breken terry has been following this story and joins us live from colbert county... she's been in communication with the nursing home and is outside it right now -- breken?

I asked an official with genesis healthcare for an interview about this outbreak.

That's the company that owns cypress cove center you see here behind me but they said at this time they aren't taking any direct questions.

The spokesperson did provide us with a statement and everything the facility has been doing to try and combat the coronavirus.

We know that no patients here have died of the virus and most appear to be asympotmatic or almost recovered.

The nursing home plans to test patients and staff members twice a week to try and see where the virus is at.

The nursing home said it's taken all of the precautions and family members have been designated to zoom or outside visits only with precatuions in place like face masks.

Officials said they screen residents and staff members three times a day to see if they are feeling any symptoms. live in muscle shoals bt waay31.

Thanks breken.

According to the alabama department of public health -- there have been more than 11- thousand positive cases in long-term care facilities since mid-march.

More than 73-hundred were among residents.

Nearly 38-hundred were among