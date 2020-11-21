Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

Heaven's Jubilee Farm will reopen on Black Friday, so families can enjoy socially-distant fun.

Petting Zoo reopens for first time since pandemic

Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One woman is preparing to reopen her business during a time of uncertainty.

But shes hoping families can spend time together while also trying to slow the spread of the virus.

"Enrich the community..."

Heather morris- owner, heaven's jubilee farm some shoppers this year are scared to go inside stores during the pandemic..

Heather morris, the owner of heavens jubilee farm said she will open her petting zoo so families can have some fun..

"it completely shut us down."

Heather said the coronavirus forced her to close the farm since marchthe busiest time of the year for her business..

"i went and got a part time job to make ends meet.

You know we still have the animals to take care of.

So it's been really hard and we're excited about opening back up.

The kids really enjoy it."

Now shes changing the way her petting zoo operates..

She'll separate the pens, put out hand sanitizer and encourage everyone to wear masks.

"we've always been animal people."

Heather and her daughter started the farm in 2009..

In the center groce community they started with just goats and horses.

Two years ago they brought pigs and tortoises.

(nats) "good boy" when families visit the petting zoo they can enjoy a tree house, hay rides and animal education.

"there's so many children that have no exposure.

And we'll go and they think that the goats are baby cows and you know they don't even know what they are.

Just enrich the community."

Heather will open the petting zoo on black friday from 1 to 4