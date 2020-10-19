Madison County jury trials suspended

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

To drop his weapon.

New information... for the second time during this pandemic - madison county presiding judge ruth ann hall ordered all jury trials suspended immediately through at least the end of the year.

Waay31's megan reyna joins us live outside the courthouse tonight.

She spoke with judge hall about what she calls a difficult decision.

Megan what did she tell you?

Judge ruth ann hall told me she realized it's in the best interest of the public's safety to delay these jury trials.

But it wasn't an easy decision.

Hall says: "despite the fact, we didn't want to do this... it was really the best thing."

Hall says she's aware madison county is at a very high risk for the spread of coronavirus -- according to the alabama department of health.

With thanksgiving just days away and christmas around the corner -- hall wanted to do what she could to curb the spread and protect her employees.

Hall says:"too many judges across the state have had their offices completely shut down, you know a judge and all staff positive with the virus, and that's the last thing that we want."

However -- she' aware this does affect a lot of people -- both the victims and families of defendants awaiting their day in court.

Hall says: "i'm sure they are disappointed that they are not going to trial but i can ensure everyone that when we do resume, that we will be going as quickly as we possibly can."

Normally there are 24 jury weeks each year.

But hall says they have added 10 more weeks for 2021.

Hall says: "that basically means three weeks out of the month, we're going to be trying jury trials and that is to move these and to try and make up for the lost time because you know we have the heaviest caseload in the state anyways."

Right now - hall couldn't say when exactly in 2021 these trials will resume.

She says it's just a wait and see situation.

Live in hsv mr waay 31 news thanks megan.

Along with jury trials -- the order suspends all district traffic... misdemeanor... small claims... and district civil dockets.

For a full list of proceedings that will continue