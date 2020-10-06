City of Maryville officials issue new emergency order

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 8 minutes ago

Because of the high numbers in nodaway county, city of maryville officials with a new emergency order face coverings will now required in public for anyone five years of age and older social gatherings will be limited to no more than ten people and retail businesses will be limited on the number of people they can have in their stores at one time.

City offcials say these measures have been put into place to avoid potential shutdowns... (sot, greg mcdanel: "shelter in place orders, stay-at-home orders are last case scenario and if we can get these numbers under control before those measures have to be taken.")officials say they will be using law enforcement to make sure the order is being followed.

They say restrictions will be loosened once the covid test positivity rate drops over a two week period, which at last check was more than 27 percent in nodaway