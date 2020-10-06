Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

City of Maryville officials issue new emergency order

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
City of Maryville officials issue new emergency order

City of Maryville officials issue new emergency order

City of Maryville officials has released the seventh emergency order, mirroring the state of Missouri's recently issued Public Health Warning.

Because of the high numbers in nodaway county, city of maryville officials with a new emergency order face coverings will now required in public for anyone five years of age and older social gatherings will be limited to no more than ten people and retail businesses will be limited on the number of people they can have in their stores at one time.

City offcials say these measures have been put into place to avoid potential shutdowns... (sot, greg mcdanel: "shelter in place orders, stay-at-home orders are last case scenario and if we can get these numbers under control before those measures have to be taken.")officials say they will be using law enforcement to make sure the order is being followed.

They say restrictions will be loosened once the covid test positivity rate drops over a two week period, which at last check was more than 27 percent in nodaway




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Denver health order asks residents to stay at home after 10 p.m. to curb COVID-19 spread [Video]

Denver health order asks residents to stay at home after 10 p.m. to curb COVID-19 spread

City officials announced Friday that that effective Sunday, a new public health order will ask people not to be out after 10 p.m. for 30 days in the latest effort to try to curb the spread of COVID-19..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 38:05Published
University of Michigan Students "Stay In Place" Amid COVID-19 Cases [Video]

University of Michigan Students "Stay In Place" Amid COVID-19 Cases

County health authorities issued an emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan. Undergrad students have been found to make up more than 60% of local COVID-19 cases. It’s meant to slow..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
NYC Schools In COVID-19 Hot Spots Set To Close Tuesday [Video]

NYC Schools In COVID-19 Hot Spots Set To Close Tuesday

Remote learning will be the order of the day for the foreseeable future as health officials work to bring the infection rates in nine zip codes in Brooklyn and Queens down. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published