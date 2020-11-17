'Most Alarming Metrics We Have Ever Seen': Proposal Seeks To Prohibit Gatherings In LA County As Pandemic Surges
Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County public health director, is telling people to cancel their Thanksgiving plans with people living outside their household and asked the L.A.
County Board of Supervisors to approve new restrictions — as COVID-19 cases continue to surge faster than ever.